ULVER

„Neverland“

(Ambient Electronica)

Wertung: Empfehlung!

VÖ: 31.12.2025

Label: House Of Mythology

Webseite: Bandcamp / Instagram / Spotify

Zum Jahresabschluss gab es nochmal ein von mir schwer erwartetes Highlight, wie ich hoffte. ULVER veröffentlichten ein neues Album, was mit der Beschreibung, dass einige Hörer Echos von „Perdition City“ (von 2000) und den „Silence“ EPs (von 2001) wahrnehmen würden.

Das fixte mich total an. „Perdition City“ hat mich damals total gepackt. Mit den beiden Silence EPs hatte ich anfangs so meine Schwierigkeiten, aber mittlerweile liebe ich sie. Die letzten 3 Alben, die mir auch gut gefielen, waren ja eher in üblichen Song- und Produktionsstrukturen unterwegs. Das hat mir auch gefallen, aber was ULVER auf „Neverland“ bieten ist das, was ich gerne von ihnen haben möchte.

Im Infosheet steht: „Pop music from in-between worlds? A sonic hallucination? Or better: a collage of dreams. It’s up to you.” Das trifft es ganz gut auf den Punkt!

Mit „Fear In A Handful Of Dust“ beginnt das neue musikalische Abenteuer!

Vogelgezwitscher und Ambient begleiten einen gesprochenen Text. Ich persönlich muss sagen, dass mir die Stimme nicht so gefällt, aber ich habe auch keine Ahnung und konnte nichts dazu finden, wer das spricht und woher es kommt.

„Elephant Trunk“ startet mit einem schönen Klavier und baut sich immer weiter auf, schöner Track. Für mich ist so etwas die perfekte Musik, die ich mir zum Einschlafen anmache. Von den beiden Soundtracks zu „Lyckantropen Themes“ und Svidd Neger“ scheinen sie einiges gelernt zu haben. Diese Gefühle kommen hier auch immer wieder auf und zwar in einem ausschließlich positiven Sinne.

Großen Einfluss hat hier sicherlich auch die Berliner Schule gehabt, wobei ich Tangerine Dream nennen möchte, auch wenn ich sehr großer Verehrer der fühen Werke von Klaus Schulze bin.

„A Sonic Hallucination“ aus dem Infosheet scheint mir am besten als Beschreibung zu passen, denn jedes Mal wenn ich bewusst tief in die Scheibe abtauche, habe ich das Gefühl, dass ich letztes Mal irgendetwas anderes in jenem oder welchen Song wahrgenommen habe. Hier höre ich plötzlich ein kleines Hintergrundgeräusch das mir vorher nicht bewusst zu Ohren gekommen ist, da empfinde ich plötzlich den Song ganz anders als beim letzten Mal.

„People Of The Hills“ und „Hark! Hark! The Dogs Do Bark“ zum Beispiel, war mir beim ersten Hören durch den Beat zu strukturiert, eingängig, zugänglich. Jetzt, nach mindestens 20 Durchgängen, gefällt mir der Track ganz gut, gehört aber nicht zu dem, was ich am liebsten von ULVER hören möchte.

Ich würde mich weit aus dem Fenster lehnen wollen und behaupten, dass „Neverland“ eine der rundesten, besten Scheiben von ULVER darstellt. Selbst wenn ich stellenweise meine Kritikpunkte habe, die sich allerdings auf allerhöchstem Niveau befinden.

Ich bin begeistert und das 13 Monate nach „Liminal Animals“, die ich schon sehr gefeiert habe.

Bisher ist die Platte nur digital erschienen, aber es wird am 27.02.2026 auch physische Releases als Jewelcase-CD und in einige Vinylvarianten geben.

Der Standard ist black bio vinyl,

und dann gibt es noch 300 Kopien in crystal clear vinyl,

1000 Kopien in marbled transparent blue & white vinyl,

33 Kopien in blue liquid-filled vinyl,

33 Kopien in orange liquid-filled vinyl,

und 33 Kopien in yellow liquid-filled vinyl.

Ich denke da werde ich zugreifen müssen. Auch um mir das überraschende Cover in Großformat erarbeiten zu können. (hendrik)

At the end of the year there was one more highlight I had been eagerly awaiting – or at least hoping for. ULVER released a new album, accompanied by the description that some listeners might perceive echoes of “Perdition City” (from 2000) and the “Silence” EPs (from 2001).

That totally hooked me. “Perdition City” completely grabbed me back then. I initially had some difficulties with the two Silence EPs, but by now I absolutely love them.

The last three albums, which I also enjoyed a lot, were more rooted in familiar song structures and production styles. I liked that as well, but what ULVER present on “Neverland” is exactly what I personally want from them.

The info sheet says: “Pop music from in-between worlds? A sonic hallucination? Or better: a collage of dreams. It’s up to you.” That really hits the nail on the head.

The new musical adventure begins with “Fear In A Handful Of Dust”. Birdsong and ambient textures accompany a spoken text. Personally, I have to say that I don’t really like the voice, but I have no idea who is speaking, where it comes from, and I couldn’t find any information about it.

“Elephant Trunk” starts with a beautiful piano and gradually builds up – a lovely track. For me, this is the perfect kind of music to put on when falling asleep.

It seems that they learned a lot from the two soundtracks “Lyckantropen Themes” and “Svidd Neger”. Those feelings keep resurfacing here as well, and exclusively in a positive sense.

The influence of the Berlin School is certainly strong here. I would mention Tangerine Dream in this context, even though I am a huge admirer of Klaus Schulze’s early works.

The phrase “A Sonic Hallucination” from the info sheet feels like the most fitting description. Every time I consciously dive deep into the album, I get the feeling that I noticed something different in one or another track compared to the last listen. Suddenly I hear a small background noise that I hadn’t perceived before, or a song feels completely different than it did last time.

For example, “People Of The Hills” and “Hark! Hark! The Dogs Do Bark” initially felt too structured, too catchy and accessible because of the beat. Now, after at least 20 listens, I like the track quite a bit – although it’s not among the kinds of ULVER songs I enjoy the most.

I would go out on a limb and claim that “Neverland” is one of ULVER’s most cohesive and best albums. Even if I do have some points of criticism here and there, they are complaints on an extremely high level.

I am thrilled – and that just 13 months after “Liminal Animals”, which I already celebrated a lot.

So far, the album has only been released digitally, but physical editions will follow on February 27, 2026, as a jewel case CD and in several vinyl variants.

The standard edition comes on black bio vinyl,

there will also be 300 copies on crystal clear vinyl,

1,000 copies on marbled transparent blue & white vinyl,

33 copies on blue liquid-filled vinyl,

33 copies on orange liquid-filled vinyl,

and 33 copies on yellow liquid-filled vinyl.

I think I’ll have to grab one of those – if only to fully appreciate the surprising cover artwork in large format. (hendrik)