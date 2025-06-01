BEHEMOTH

„The Shit Ov God“

(Black/Death Metal)

Wertung: Sehr gut

VÖ: 09.05.2025

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

English Translation underneath the videos!!!

Mittlerweile (irgendwann seit „The Satanist“) schimpfen ja viele auf BEHEMOTH. Ausverkauf! Zu sehr gehypet! Unverdient! Nergal ist doof! Zu plakative Provokation! Lächerliche Zurschaustellung von Satanismus, der nicht ehrlich rüberkommt! Bla bla bla! Meiner Meinung nach alles unangebracht und ohne Substanz, beziehungsweise einfach nur persönlicher Geschmack. Die Band ist megaerfolgreich mit ihrer Schiene, was Bestätigung genug sein sollte. Was bei vielen aber wahrscheinlich eben auch genug der Kritikpunkt ist.

Leute, nicht jeder wühlt sich nur durch den Underground. Und so gut wie alle Bands, die groß sind, haben im Underground angefangen und sich über die Zeit verändert.

Ich habe die Polen über die letzten 20 Jahre einige Male live gesehen, unter anderem jeden Auftritt auf dem Party.San. Das ist jedes Mal Abriss und sie machen ihren Job jedes Mal gut. Ob es jetzt jedem gefällt sei dahingestellt. Sie haben verdient dort zu stehen, wo sie es tun!

Mit „The Shit Ov God“ wird jetzt Album 13 vorgelegt und mit jedem Album wird die Band zu Recht größer. Auf dem Party.San werde ich sie deswegen wohl nicht mehr sehen können, schade.

Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung von „The Shit Ov God“ habe ich ein Video gesehen, wo Nergal in der Guitar Clinic des Inferno Festival zum Publikum über die Entstehung des Albums gesprochen hat. Das Album sei ein „riffbased album“ und er hat sich viele Gedanken über den Gesang gemacht. Er setzt zum Beispiel später ein, nicht immer direkt am Anfang des Songs, da er auch einfach mal genießen will und damit er auch mehr Kontakt zum Publikum haben kann. Das hat meine Sicht auf das Album direkt beeinflusst, da ich immer auf die Riffs und den Gesang geachtet habe. Und ich kann direkt bestätigen, dass sich die Musik von BEHEMOTH dadurch tatsächlich verändert hat. ALLES ist typisch BEHEMOTH, aber wenn man wirklich genau hinhört, kann man die Veränderungen wahrnehmen. Die Songs sind etwas anders aufgebaut, die Riffs klingen „einfacher“, was für meinen Geschmack aber absolut songdienlich ist. Ich könnte mir gut vorstellen, dass die Band damit mehr Hörer dazugewinnt, als sie potentiell verlieren könnte.

Das Zeichen „Shit“, welches im Cover und als Wort auch Albumtitel vorkommt, ist ein gestürztes „Namenssigel“ von Jesus, wobei es im Original noch das christliche Kreuz enthält und eine interessante „Geschichte“.

Hier zwei Erklärungen dazu:

1. „Das Nomen sacrum IHS leitet sich von den ersten drei Buchstaben des Namens Jesu in griechischen Großbuchstaben Ι Η Σ Ο Υ Σ ab, wobei das Sigma durch ein lateinisches S ersetzt ist.“

2. „Die ersten drei Buchstaben des griechischen Wortes für Jesus; sie werden auch als Abk. verstanden für „Jesus, Erlöser der Menschen“ (lat.: Iesus Hominum Salvator) oder volkstümlich gedeutet als „Jesus, Heiland, Seligmacher“ bzw. lat. „In Hoc Salus“ („In ihm ist das Heil“) oder „In Hoc Signo[vinces]“ („In diesem Zeichen wirst du siegen“); als Christusmonogramm wird das IHS vor allem von den Jesuiten in ihrem Ordenswappen gebraucht.“

Als Nergal es einmal umgedreht betrachtet hat, konnte er das „Shit“ nicht aus seinem Kopf bekommen und so hat es Einzug gehalten!

Musikalisch ist man durchaus langsamer geworden, was natürlich nicht bedeutet, das keine Blastbeats auf „The Shit Ov God“ zu finden sind. Das kann man zum Beispiel gut im Song „Nomen Barbarvm“ erkennen. Ein „Nomen Brabarum“ ist ein (vermeintlich) bedutungsloses Wort, welches in magischen Ritualen verwendet wird. Zusätzlich stolpere ich dort über das Wort „Abracadabra“, welche eigentlich „Abrahadabra“ heißt und von Crowley erstmals 1901 im zentralen Text, dem „Gesetzesbuch“ von Thelema benutzte. Damit wäre ein Bogen zum 2000´er Album „Thelema.6“ geschlagen. Ich mag diese Hintergrundinfos sehr gerne. Auch wenn viele dadurch auf den nicht genügend ernsthaften Satanismus von Crowley kommen und deswegen das Gesamte ablehnen.

BEHEMOTH verfolgen ihren Weg, mit leichter „Kurskorrektur“ weiter und werden damit entsprechend erfolgreich bleiben.

Ein Risiko geht man mit dieser Scheibe nicht ein, muss ja aber auch nicht immer passieren.

Man hat vorher schon oft bewiesen, dass man wesentlich brutaler sein kann und/oder kreativer sein kann. Die dichte Atmosphäre ist wie üblich eine Wand. Die Omnipräsenz von Nergal wird fortgeführt und das steht der Musik und der Band gut zu Gesicht.

„The Shit Ov God“ ist kein Aha-Moment, gefällt mir aber wirklich gut. Besonders im Song „Lvciferaeon“ und den letzten beiden Tracks „O, Venvs Come!“ und „Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)“.

Bis auf das seltsame Cover (dazu fehlt wahrscheinlich die Hintergrundstory), habe ich an dem Album keine großartigen Kritikpunkte. Es macht einfach Spaß! (hendrik)

English Translation:

By now (sometime since The Satanist), a lot of people have started bashing BEHEMOTH.

Sellout! Overhyped! Undeserved! Nergal is annoying! Too much shallow provocation! Laughable display of Satanism that doesn’t feel genuine! Blah blah blah!

In my opinion, all of that is unjustified and lacks any real substance—or it’s just personal taste, plain and simple. The band is hugely successful with their approach, which should be proof enough that they’re doing something right. Though for many, that success is exactly what fuels the criticism.

Come on, not everyone digs only through the underground. And almost every band that ends up big started out in the underground and evolved over time.

I’ve seen the Poles live several times over the past 20 years—among others, every show they played at Party.San. It’s always been pure demolition, and they always deliver. Whether that’s everyone’s cup of tea is beside the point. They earned their place at the top.

Now, with The Shit Ov God, they’re releasing album number 13—and with each album, the band grows larger, and deservedly so. That probably means I won’t see them at Party.San anymore, which is a shame.

Around the release of The Shit Ov God, I watched a video where Nergal spoke to the audience at the Inferno Festival’s Guitar Clinic about the making of the album. He said it’s a “riff-based album” and that he put a lot of thought into the vocals. For example, he doesn’t always jump in with vocals right at the start of a song—sometimes he just wants to take in the moment and also connect more with the audience. That perspective really changed how I listened to the album, since I always focus heavily on riffs and vocals. And I can confirm: BEHEMOTH’s music has truly evolved because of that.

Everything still sounds like BEHEMOTH, but if you listen closely, you can pick up on the changes. The song structures are different, the riffs sound “simpler”—which, in my opinion, serves the songs better. I can easily imagine the band gaining more listeners through this, rather than losing them.

The word “Shit,” which appears on the cover and as the album title, is a reversed “name sigil” of Jesus—originally it includes the Christian cross and has an interesting backstory.

Here are two explanations:

The sacred name IHS is derived from the first three letters of Jesus’ name in Greek capital letters ΙΗΣΟΥΣ, with the sigma replaced by a Latin S.

These are also seen as an abbreviation for „Jesus, Savior of Men“ (Latin: Iesus Hominum Salvator), or more loosely interpreted as „Jesus, Redeemer, Savior“ or „In Hoc Salus“ („In Him is salvation“), or even „In Hoc Signo [vinces]“ („In this sign you will conquer“). The IHS monogram is especially associated with the Jesuit order’s emblem.

When Nergal once looked at it upside down, he couldn’t unsee the word “Shit,” and it stuck—so it ended up in the album.

Musically, they’ve definitely slowed down a bit—but that doesn’t mean you won’t find any blast beats on The Shit Ov God. One good example is the song “Nomen Barbarvm.”

A nomen barbarum is a supposedly meaningless word used in magical rituals. I also stumbled across the word “Abracadabra” there—which is actually “Abrahadabra,” first used by Aleister Crowley in 1901 in the central text of Thelema, the Book of the Law. That, of course, draws a line back to their 2000 album Thelema.6.

I love this kind of background info. Even if some people then bring up the idea that Crowley’s Satanism isn’t “serious” enough, and use that as a reason to dismiss it all.

BEHEMOTH are continuing on their path—with a slight course correction—and will remain successful doing so.

This album doesn’t take huge risks—but that’s okay. They’ve already proven many times before that they can be much more brutal and/or creative.

The dense atmosphere is, as always, a wall of sound. Nergal’s omnipresence continues—and that really suits the music and the band.

The Shit Ov God isn’t a big “Aha!” moment, but I genuinely like it. Especially the song Lvciferaeon and the final two tracks, O, Venvs Come! and Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre).

Aside from the strange cover (which probably has its own background story I’m missing), I have no real complaints about the album. It’s just a lot of fun!

(hendrik)