Was ich euch 2019 verschwiegen habe …

Unfortunately (or maybe not, depends on the perspective) in 2019 I was more quiet than ever before when it came to talk about great music. But that doesn’t mean I haven’t heard much music. And I think, I bought more vinyls than ever before … Well, here are some of my favourite records I listened to and did not write a review for. I’ll give you just a few words as the quality of the music speaks for itself.

All of them deserved nothing but a heartly recommendation! So give them a try if you haven’t already! (chris)

YEAR OF THE GOAT

Novis Orbis Terrarum Ordinis

(Napalm Records)

This is a masterpiece of occult rockin’ sounds. You still have all the trademarks you love them for but also much more … great compositions, awesome vocals, great atmosphere and even a bluesy feeling. Definately the first of my two undisputed highlights of the year.

(DOLCH)

Feuer

(Ván Records)

The second undisputed milestone of the year! (DOLCH) is one of a kind. And after really awesome releases they come up with “Feuer” and blew my mind even more than ever before! The singing is haunting, the songs are incredible. This is music for beautiful dark souls.

IMPAVIDA

Antipode

(Ván Records)

This is the record I listened the most times to. Eerie atmosphere, harsh sound, creativity and emotions. Perfect.

My personal song of the year: “Demon’s eerie flutes accompany with the decay of corpses defiled.”

DARKTHRONE

Old Star

(Peaceville Records)

You love them or you hate them. I definately love them. The role model in We-don’t-give-a-fuck-what-people-expect-from-us.

MORAST

Il Nostro Silenzio

(Totenmusik / Ván Records)

Yep … this is Death Metal the way I love it. Doomy, dark, full of energy. The song “Cut” sounds like a mix of TIAMAT and MORGOTH to me … but still are MORAST. Love the record.

CARONTE

Wolves of Thelema

(Ván Records)

What is this? At the end of the year this record shows up and … BÄM! I always loved CARONTE but with this record they sound even … better than before! More variety, more speed and every single song is a bull’s-eye.

RRAAUMM

The Eternal Dance At The Nucleus Of Time

(Ván Records again … yeah, I’m a fan)

You’re looking for the soundtrack for the journey in the the depths of your little soul? Here you are. You’ll might have not a nice trip …

Last but not least … My salut to a great musician. Enjoy Roky Erickson!