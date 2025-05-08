PARADISE SLAVES „With Hell In His Eyes“ (Metalcore)

PARADISE SLAVE

Das 36 Crazyfists sich aufgelöst haben, ist irgendwie komplett an mir vorbeigegangen.

Das habe ich erst erfahren, als ich mitbekommen habe, dass mein Lieblingsmetalcoresänger Brock Lindow eine neue Band am Start hat. Und das sind PARADISE SLAVES! Die Band wurde im Netz unter anderem damit angekündigt, dass Mitglieder von eben 36 Crazyfists und auch von Diecast und Pentagram/Blitzkid involviert sind. Zum Glück bleibt mir wenigstens die Stimme erhalten, dachte ich als erstes mit viel Wehmut! Das war Anfang März, als es schon 3 Vorabsingles gab („Aesthetic Of Serpents“, „A Fever To Defeat“ und „Dreamers“), die ab dann bei mir in Dauerschleife liefen. Mit den 3 Songs war ich dann schon sehr glücklich und freute mich aufs Album, was ich, als großer 36 Crazyfists Fan, natürlich vorbestellt habe.

Als ich mit dem Opener „For Those Who Watch The Sea“ in die Platte einstieg, war ich allerdings überrascht, da sich der Song mit seinen elektronischen Elementen und eher wenig Gitarrenbrett merklich von den Vorabsongs abhob. Ich fühlte mich an mehreren Stellen eher an 30 Seconds To Mars als an 36 Crazyfists erinnert. Ich konnte das Ganze nicht richtig einsortieren. Aber der Song gefiel mir trotzdem, würde innerhalb der Platter aber eher im unteren Bereich von mir gerankt werden.

Dann folgten die ersten 3 Vorabsingles in oben genannter Reihenfolge, mit Metalcoreriffing, wie man es auch von 36CF kennt. Da wurde meine Seele dann gestreichelt. Bei der ersten Vorabsingle „A Fever To Defeat“, welche auf dem Hoch der Covidpandemie entstand, geht es auch um eben diese. Und Brocks Tochter und Frau steuern Backgroundvocals bei, tolle Sache! Nach dem Titaltrack und „Glass Mountain“ kommt dann weitere Unterstützung am Mikro. PARADISE SLAVES leihen sich bei der vierten und letzten Vorabsingle „Swim North“ die Stimme Trevor Phipps´ von Unearth. Der entsprechende Song klingt auch teilweise musikalisch eher nach Unearth als nach dem was PARADISE SLAVES sonst auf „With Hell In His Eyes“ bieten, zumindest an den Stellen in den Trevor involviert ist. Ich könnte mir auch vorstellen, dass man sich die Arbeit bei dem Song geteilt hat, da bei Spotify Unearth auch als Künstler angegeben sind. Vielleicht taucht der Song ja auch noch auf dem nächsten Album von Unearth auf, quasi mit Brock Lindow als Gast.

Das wäre schon schlau.

Besondere Aufmerksamkeit bekam der Song „Somebody To Shove“ von mir. Im Refrain dachte, was das denn für geile aber ungewöhnliche Melodien sind. Vielleicht der erste Song, den die Truppe damals geschrieben hat. Dann habe ich mich aber schlau gemacht und herausgefunden, dass der Song im Original von Soul Asylum stammt, was ich außerhalb der Refrains absolut nicht raushören konnte, da mir das Original bis dahin nicht bekannt war. Tolles Cover.

Der längste Track „Always Have Always Will“ beschließt die Platte etwas ruhiger.

Die fast 44 Minuten vergingen für mich ziemlich zügig, da das Songwriting abwechslungsreich gestaltet ist und keine Langeweile aufkommen lässt. Außerdem studiere ich Brocks Stimme bei jedem Hören. Danke, dass diese Band durch Zufall entstanden ist. Killswitch Gitarrist Joel Stroetzel hat Brock angefragt, ob er auf dem Soloalbums seines Bruder Tylers nicht Gesang beisteuern wolle. Deswegen liegt uns jetzt „With Hell In His Eyes“ vor. Danke, Joel! Dieses Album kommt definitiv in meine AOTY-Liste! (hendrik)

Translation:

The fact that 36 Crazyfists broke up somehow completely passed me by.

I only found out when I heard that my favorite metalcore singer Brock Lindow had started a new band. And that band is PARADISE SLAVES! The band was announced online as including members of 36 Crazyfists, as well as Diecast and Pentagram/Blitzkid. At least I still get to hear that voice, I thought wistfully at first! This was in early March, when three singles had already been released in advance: „Aesthetic Of Serpents,“ „A Fever To Defeat,“ and „Dreamers.“ From that moment on, they were on constant repeat for me. I was already really happy with those three tracks and was looking forward to the album, which, as a huge 36 Crazyfists fan, I of course pre-ordered. When I started the album with the opener “For Those Who Watch The Sea,” I was surprised, though—it stood out noticeably from the pre-release singles due to its electronic elements and the lack of heavy guitars. In many parts, it reminded me more of 30 Seconds to Mars than 36 Crazyfists. I wasn’t quite sure how to place it. Still, I liked the track, although within the context of the album, I’d rank it on the lower end. Then the first three pre-release singles followed, in the order mentioned above, featuring the kind of metalcore riffing familiar from 36CF. That really soothed my soul. The first single, „A Fever To Defeat,“ which was written at the height of the COVID pandemic, deals with that very topic. Brock’s daughter and wife contributed background vocals too—what a great touch! After the title track and “Glass Mountain,” more guest vocals appear. On the fourth and final pre-release single, “Swim North,” PARADISE SLAVES borrow the voice of Trevor Phipps from Unearth. The song, musically, partly sounds more like Unearth than what PARADISE SLAVES otherwise offer on „With Hell In His Eyes,“ at least during the parts Trevor is involved in. I could even imagine they co-wrote it, since Unearth is also credited as an artist on Spotify. Maybe the track will also appear on Unearth’s next album, with Brock Lindow as a guest. That would actually be a clever move. One track that especially caught my attention was “Somebody To Shove.” In the chorus, I thought: what awesome but unusual melodies! Maybe it was the first song the band wrote? Then I looked it up and found out that it’s originally by Soul Asylum—something I couldn’t tell at all outside the chorus, since I wasn’t familiar with the original. Great cover. The album ends on a quieter note with its longest track, “Always Have Always Will.” The nearly 44 minutes flew by for me, as the songwriting is diverse and never gets boring. And I study Brock’s voice with every listen. I’m thankful that this band came together by chance. Killswitch guitarist Joel Stroetzel asked Brock if he wanted to contribute vocals to his brother Tyler’s solo album. And that’s how „With Hell In His Eyes“ came into existence. Thank you, Joel! This album is definitely in my AOTY-list. (hendrik)