DAUTHA

“Brethren of the Black Soil”

(Doom Metal)

Das erste DAUTHA-Album stellt mich vor eine schwierige Aufgabe, denn durch die erste GRIFTEGÅRD-EP und das folgende Album lernte ich die Band kennen und seit diesem Zeitpunkt bin ich auch sehr gut mit ihnen befreundet und durfte sie als Mädchen für Alles auch auf ihrer letzten Tour begleiten, was für mich eine außergewöhnliche Erfahrung war.

Um einer möglichen Befangenheit entgegenzutreten (meine Freunde glauben nur die Hälfte, wenn ich ihnen von diesem Album vorschwärme, Sven wohl nur ein Drittel und sogar Ola bezichtigt mich gerne der Befangenheit, hehehe), mache ich folgenden Vorschlag: Um zu beweisen, dass ich als “Profi” sehr wohl in der Lage bin, Freundschaft und Geschäft zu trennen, kündige ich meinen Job beim Amboss-Mag, wenn zu “Brethren of the Black Soil” nicht mindestens 10 weitere Höchstnoten und/oder Empfehlungen in anderen Magazinen zu finden sein werden. Da ich aber sehr sicher bin, dass es sich um das mächtigste Doom Metal-Album der letzten Jahre handelt, gehe ich davon aus, dass ihr noch einige Jahre meine Rezensionen und Liveberichte ertragen müsst.

Der Grund, warum das Review ausnahmsweise bereits Anfang Februar erscheint, obwohl ihr euch noch bis zum 16.03.2018 gedulden müsst, liegt somit auf der Hand …

Also widmen wir uns nun dem Album, welches ihr heute schon getrost als Doom-Album des Jahres 2018 in eure Jahresrückblicke eintragen könnt. Falls tatsächlich ein Doom-Album in diesem Jahr erscheinen sollte, welches “Brethren of the Black Soil” ebenbürtig ist, wäre ich als Doomhead allerdings auch nicht traurig, denn dann hätte die eingeschworene Doom-Gemeinde ein richtig fettes Jahr gehabt.

Beim Opener “Hodie Mihi Cras Tibi” (nein, Cover des CONCATENATUS-Songs) war ich vom Gesang von Lars Palmqvist zuerst erschrocken und fast enttäuscht, denn er singt sehr tief und lässt diese grandiose Epik vermissen, mit der er die EP zu einem Highlight gemacht hat. Diese, nennen wir es mal “Enttäuschung”, dauerte exakt 59 Sekunden, denn dann setzt er zum ersten Refrain und gleichzeitig zur ersten Gänsehaut des Albums an. Was folgt ist Doom in Reinkultur und die mächtigen Riffs von Ola Blomkvist ebnen den Weg zu einem ungewöhnlichen Gitarrenpart von Eric Öquist und einem wunderschönen Violinen-Einsatz, den wieder Åsa Eriksson-Wärnberg eingespielt hat. Der Kontrast zwischen den Strophen und den Refrains ist groß, aber genau das macht den ersten Song zu einem Genuss.

Der Text ist ein typisches “Memento Mori” und die Toten rufen uns zu, dass wir unser Leben bis zum Anschlag ausreizen müssen, bevor wir in die Ewigkeit eingehen.

Der Anfang war gut, aber dann kommt der Titeltrack, ein mehr als 15 minütiger Koloss, voller Schönheit und Erhabenheit. Wie lange musste die Doom-Gemeinde ausharren und falschen Propheten lauschen, bis dieser Song uns alles schenkt, was man von einem epischen Doom-Song erwarten darf? Textlich geht es erneut um den Tod und die Idee, dass er alle Menschen gleich macht und ist aus der Sicht eines Lakaien geschrieben, der im 14. Jahrhundert seinen Herren dienen muss. Meine Lieblingszeile lautet “So forgive me life, it is for death I bow, true freedom is only found below.”

“Brethren of the Black Soil” startet mit einem BLACK SABBATH-Gedächtnisriff und die Violine übernimmt den Part der Leadgitarre, während Lars die schönsten Vocals singt, die ich seit den seligen CANDLEMASS-Tagen (1986 bis 1990) hören durfte! Den Song progressiv zu nennen, wäre zu viel des Guten, aber er ist wunderbar abwechslungsreich und zu keiner Sekunde stellt sich Ermüdung ein. “Brethren of the Black Soil” ist ein Kunstwerk … vielleicht war mal jemand von euch in einem Museum und hat etwas gesehen, sei es ein Bild oder eine Statue, an der man sich nicht sattsehen konnte und die einen wirklich berührt hat. Dieses Bild habe ich vor Augen, wenn ich diesen Song höre. Wunderschön!

Aber noch ein anderes Bild sehe ich, wenn Lars den griffigen Refrain singt … ich sehe ein Festival, bei dem fünfhundert Mann diesen Refrain aus tiefster Seele mitsingen, rhythmisch mit dem Kopf nicken und weinen. Zuletzt habe ich das bei WHILE HEAVEN WEPT auf dem HAMMER OF DOOM gesehen und denke, hier würde das ebenso funktionieren. Aber ihr wisst … Hoffnung bringt Kummer.

“Maximinus Thrax” ist der epischste und klassischste Power-Doomer auf dem Album. Schwerfällig, stampfend und majestätisch erzählt er von Gaius Iulius Verus Maximus I., der zwischen 235 und 238 der erste Soldatenkaiser war. Er soll laut diversen Überlieferungen schlappe 2,50m groß gewesen sein und genauso klingt dieser Song: mächtig, riesig und erhaben.

Wieder sind es die Gesangsmelodien, die mir nie wieder aus dem Ohr gehen werden (“I am Maximinus, Titan spawn of Cyclops…”) und die detailreiche Produktion mit und mehrstimmigen Backingvocals und Hörnern gibt dem Song eine besondere Tiefe. Starker Song, der im Mittelteil garantiert zum Doom-Dance einlädt.

Als nächstes kommt “The Children’s Crusade”. Zusammen mit “Brethren of the Black Soil” bannt er die Schönheit des Dooms eindrucksvoll auf das Aufnahmeband. Ich war schon immer der Meinung, dass Doom Metal die Art von Musik ist, die Schönheit am besten vertonen kann, während andere Menschen nur depressives Wehklagen vernehmen. Vielleicht hilft dieser Song oder das bereits erwähnte “Brethren of the Black Soil” manchen Musikfans, den Zugang zum Genre zu finden und dessen Schönheit zu entdecken?!

Der Anfang ist sehr zart mit akustischer Gitarre und einem Keyboard-Part, der mich an YEAR OF THE GOAT erinnert, bevor Rickard Larsson und Produzent Kristian Karlsson zusammen mit dem Kinderchor der “Kulturskolan” aus Finspång auf wunderschöne Weise den Weg zu einem eindrucksvollen Song ebnen.

Musikalisch regiert erneut die Abwechslung, der Song bietet viele verschiedene Parts und neben den mächtigen Riffs tritt endlich Erik aus dem Schatten heraus und schenkt uns ein wunderschönes Solo, bei dem ich mich frage, warum er das nicht bei jedem Song gemacht hat? Schande über dich, Erik … Vom Gefühl würde das Solo auch zu einem Hard Rock-Song passen, aber hier ist es das i-Tüpfelchen auf diesem majestätischen Lied.

Ich habe langsam keine Lust mehr zu schreiben, dass Lars mit unglaublichen Vocals punkten kann, aber es ist so; er ist eine absolute Ausnahme und hat sowohl Power, als auch Gefühl in seiner Stimme und hier erinnert er mich mitunter an die glorreichen Messiah Marcolin-Zeiten.

Wer es noch nicht ahnt: Auch dieser Song bezieht seine textliche Inspiration aus der Geschichte und bedient sich des Sage der Kinderkreuzzüge. Ola Blomkvist ist nicht nur interessiert an Geschichte, nein, strenggenommen ist er ein wandelndes Geschichtsbuch.

“In between two floods” ist eine Neuaufnahme des zweiten Songs der “Den Förste”-EP, die zuerst in einer handgearbeiteten Version in einer 78er Auflage erschien und später von Ván Records neu aufgelegt wurde. Der Song ist und bleibt mächtig. Kleinere Änderungen fallen mir im Vergleich zur Originalversion auf: Zum einen erklingt die Violine nicht so sehr im Vordergrund und zum anderen hört man an manchen stellen scheinbar ein Keyboard. Ansonsten bleibt nur festzustellen, dass der Song bereits auf der EP ein Highlight war und sich auch im Albumkontext nahtlos in die Riege der großartigen Songs einreiht.

Den Abschluss (und ich bin sehr gespannt wie Fans und Rezensenten darauf reagieren) bildet “Bogbodies”. Es ist definitiv kein klassischer Doom-Song; vielmehr ist er der vertonte Alptraum der Moorleichen, die zu zum Wohle der Menschen geopfert wurden. Obwohl er sich musikalisch sehr von den anderen fünf Songs unterscheidet, stellt er in meinen Ohren keinen wirklichen Bruch dar, denn die Atmosphäre und Stimmung ist so doomig, wie sie nur sein kann. Lars’ tiefe Stimme passt absolut perfekt und Thomas Sabbathi (YEAR OF THE GOAT, GRIFTEGÅRD), der hier einen Gastauftritt hat, klingt so tief, dass man meinen könnte, dass die Moorleichen aus ihren torfigen Gräbern zu uns sprechen.

Seit dem ersten Hören kann ich den Begriff “Alptraum” nicht mehr aus dem Kopf bekommen, wenn ich diesen Song höre. Ein Experiment, welches mir sehr zusagt.

Ich habe immer wieder Erik, Lars und Ola hervorgehoben und damit den Beweis erbracht, dass es recht schwierig ist, über die Rhythmus-Jungs zu schreiben; dabei beweisen Bassist Emil Aström (u.a. WARDENCLYFFE) und Micael Zetterberg (u.a. WARDENCLYFFE und AGGRESSIVE MUTILATOR) bei jedem Song, wie wichtig ein gutes Rhythmusgespann ist, das den Takt angibt und alles zusammenhält.

Das erste DAUTHA-Album ist ein echter Meilenstein. Schon lange habe ich kein derart episches, majestätisches und detailverliebtes Doom Metal-Album gehört. Die Riffs sind allesamt mächtig, der Gesang bedient die große Epik, die Leadgitarre und die Violine, sowie die transparente Produktion, verleihen den Songs die notwendige Tiefe und wenn die Qualität und Größe des Albums nicht erkannt wird, kann ich euch auch nicht mehr helfen, aber ehrlich gesagt, mache ich mir da keine Sorgen.

Neben den großartigen Songs sind es auch die Texte, die animieren, sich mal wieder durch die Tiefen der Geschichtsbücher, Lexika und Wikipedien zu wühlen.

Mein Job und meine Reputation als Rezensent steht auf dem Spiel, aber ich werde keine Bittbriefe und Präsentkörbe an meine Kollegen verschicken, da ich fest davon überzeugt bin, dass sie genauso viel Geschmack an großartigen Doom haben, wie ich auch. Ich halte euch bezüglich meiner Zukunft als Mitglied des Amboss-Mag gern auf dem Laufenden … (chris)

The review for the first DAUTHA album is a difficult job. Because of GRIFTEGÅRDs releases I had the pleasure to get to know the guys and we became good friends. I even got the chance to help them at the last tour they played, which was a marvelous experience.

To counteract the smell of partiality (my friends believe only half of my rhapsody about this record, Sven might believe just only a third of it and even Ola accuses me of being partial, hehehe), I have a proposal: To prove that I’m able to distinguish between friendship and business, I’ll quit my job at Amboss-Mag if “Brethren of the Black Soil” will not achieve at least ten more high notes or recommendations from other magazines. But because I’m completely convinced that this is one of the mightiest and most epic Doom records since a long time, I’m pretty sure you will have to deal with my reviews for some more years.

The reason why this review is online so early should be obvious now …

Well, let’s attend to the record which you can enter as the “Doom album of the year 2018” in your end-of-year-review already. If another Doom record will show up this year which is on par with “Brethren of the Black Soil”, I’ll be fine with that as it would mean that we got more than one milestone of the genre this year.

The opening song “Hodie Mihi Cras Tibi” (not a cover from the CONCATENATUS song, by the way) shocked me a little and I felt disappointment crawling up my guts because Lars Palmqvist sings very low and I missed his epic voice which made the EP a highlight. This, let’s call it “disappointment”, lasted exactly 59 seconds, because then he sings the first refrain of the record and gave me the first goosebumps. The mighty riffs of Ola Blomkvist pave the way for a nice guitar part by Erik Öquist and the beautiful violin, again played by Åsa Eriksson-Wärnberg.

There’s quite a contrast between the verse and the chorus but this makes the song a very good start.

Lyrically “Brethren of the Black Soil” is a “Memento Mori” and the dead are calling us to live our life to the maximum before we enter eternity.

Well, the beginning of the record is very promising but then the title track is coming up next. It’s a monumental song of 15+ minutes, blessed with beauty and dignity. How long had the Doom community to wait and to listen to false prophets until this song gifts us with everything we are humbly to expect from a epic Doom song?

It starts with a BLACK SABBATH remembrance riff and the violin takes the part of the lead guitar while Lars is singing the most beautiful lines since the great CANDLEMASS years (1986 to 1990).

I wouldn’t dare to call the song “progressive” but it is beautifully varying and through the length of it there’s no sign of fatigue in it. “Brethren of the Black Soil” is truly a piece of art … maybe some of you went to a museum once and found a painting or statue you could not look away because it touched you deep inside your soul. This is the effigy I have in mind while listening to this beautiful song.

There’s another effigy coming to my mind when Lars sings the catchy refrain: I see a festival and fivehundred people singing soulfully the refrain from this one, while banging their heads and crying. Last time I saw this was at the HAMMER OF DOOM as WHILE HEAVEN WEPT played and I bet that this one would work out the same way. But as you all know … hope is misery.

Lyrically it’s about living in the 14th century and serving the landlord as a lower servant and the idea of death as the great equalizer. My favourite line is “So forgive me life, it is for death I bow, true freedom is only found below.”

“Maximinus Thrax” is the most epic and classic Power-Doom song on the record. It tells the story of Iulius Verus Maximus I. in a ponderous, stomping forward and majestic way. He was the first Soldier Emperor and reigned between 235 and 238. It is said that he was about 2,5m tall and that’s how the song sounds: mighty, big and noble (although he was not a noble man). It’s a mighty song which invites us to a doom dance in its middle. Once again it’s Lars vocals that refuse to leave my mind (“I am Maximinus, Titan spawn of Cyclops …”) and the detailed production with huge backing vocals and Battlehorns adds a depth to it.

Next is “The Children’s Crusade”. Together with “Brethren of the Black Soil” it captures the beauty of Doom Metal in a perfect way. In my opinion Doom Metal is the best music to create beauty while others only hear depressed mourning. Maybe this is the song (in union with “Brethren of the Black Soil”) that might open the doors to Doom Metal for fans who haven’t familiar with that genre yet.

The songs starts very gentle with an acoustic guitar and keyboards that remind me of YEAR OF THE GOAT until we hear “Kulturskolan” Childrens Choir together with with Rickard Larsson and producer Kristian Karlsson and they pave the way to an impressive song in a more than beautiful way.

Once again the song is rich in variety and the riffs are huge. Finally Erik steps out of the shadows and plays a beautiful solo and I ask myself why he didn’t do it on every song? Shame on you, Erik … what a talent … The feeling of this solo would perfectly fit to a Hard Rock song, too but here it’s the cream topping on a marvelous song.

Well, I get a little tired of writing again that Lars vocals are tremendous but it’s nothing less than this. He is a hell of a singer and you can feel the power and the feelings of every song through his singing. On this one he reminds me of Messiah Marcolin in a glorious way.

For those who didn’t guess it already: yes, the lyrics are once again inspired by history and the mythological event of the Children’s Crusade. Ola Blomkvist is not only interested in history, he’s a walking history book himself.

“In between two floods” is a re-recording from the second song of the “Den Förste“-EP which was self released in a beautiful handmade Digipak (78 pieces) and later mighty Ván Records released it as CD and Vinyl. The song was, is and will be mighty. Little changes have been made and the violin is more in the background and it seems that they added some keyboards on it. Apart from that I can declare, that the song was a highlight on the EP and it lines up perfectly on this record.

The last song (and I’m very interested how the fans and critics will react on it) is “Bogbodies”. It is definitely not a classical Doom song, it is more a nightmare transformed into music. Actually it’s about the bogbodies who were sacrificed for the sake of the people. Although it’s totally different compared to the other five songs, it won’t breach the flow because its atmosphere and mood is as doomy as can be. Lars’ dark voice fit perfectly on this one and Thomas Sabbathi (YEAR OF THE GOAT, GRIFTEGÅRD), who has a guest appearance here, gets it even darker, so you can really her the bog bodies talking to you out of their peat graves.

Since the first listening I can’t remove the term “nightmare” from my mind while listening to it. The song is an experiment which was completely successful in my opinion.

Shame on me and many reviewers … I have mentioned Erik, Lars and Ola quite a lot and left the rhythm section out in the cold. But bassist Emil Aström (WARDENCLYFFE) and drummer Micael Zetterberg (WARDENCLYFFE, AGGRESSIVE MUTILATOR) are the proof of how important a good rhythm section is as they hold it all together.

The first DAUTHA album is nothing less than a milestone of the genre. It has been a long time that I heard such a majestic, epic and detailed Doom record. The riffs are mighty, the vocals epic, the lead guitar and violin, as much as the transparent production, add a great depth to it and if the quality and greatness of this record will not be realized, I can’t help you. But honestly, I don’t worry too much about that. Beside the great songs it’s the lyrics that are inspiring and it’s fun discovering the roots of the stories.

I put my job at Amboss-Mag at stake but I won’t send out begging letters or gift baskets to my fellow writers because I’m deeply convinced that they have a similar taste in music and the greatness of “Brethren of the Black Soil” is obvious. I will keep you updated with all the news regarding my future as a member of the Amboss-Mag staff … (chris)