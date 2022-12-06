WOODS OF DESOLATION :: Album im Fullstream vor VÖ

Das atmosphärische Black Metal Projekt WOODS OF DESOLATION veröffentlicht bereits jetzt den kompletten Album-Stream von „The Falling Tide“ – und das einige Tage vor Release. Das neue Werk, das am 9. Dezember via Season Of Mist erscheinen wird, kann bereits jetzt beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion angehört werden. https://orcd.co/wod-fallingtide

WOODS OF DESOLATION comments: „It is finally time to release the new album in full, as the journey that was ‚The Falling Tide‘ finds completion to begin anew.“