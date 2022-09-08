WEDNESDAY 13 :: Horrorpunker mit neuer Single “Insides Out”

Die Horrorpunker WEDNESDAY 13 kündigten kürzlich ihr nächstes Album an, das am 7. Oktober 2022 über Napalm Records erscheint. Nach der ersten Single “You’re so Hideous” hat WEDNESDAY 13 nun mit “Insides Out” einen der härtesten Track ihrer Karriere veröffentlicht. Der blutige Track wird von einem ebenso grausigen Video begleitet wird. https://www.facebook.com/officialwednesday13

WEDNESDAY 13 says about “Insides Out”:

“Our latest single ‘Insides Out’ is a very heavy song, so it only made sense to make a video to match the sound! Torture and violence is the main theme of this song, and we continue along the lines of the last music video with another horror movie theme here too.”