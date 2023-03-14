ULVER :: „5-tape box 1993-1997“ bei Darkness Shall Rise Productions

Darkness Shall Rise Productions presents: Ulver (NOR) – Trolsk Sortmetall 1993–1997 // Official 5-tape box with the complete works from 1993–1997 from this seminal Norwegian wolf pack. Housed in a heavy luxurious canvas case-wrapped box with hot foil stamp printing.

Order: https://darknessshallrise.de/product/ulver-nor-trolsk-sortmetall-1993-1997-5-tape-box-regular-version

This box set is strictly limited to 1000 hand-numbered copies worldwide.

Tape 1: Vargnatt (with live 1993 bonus track)

Tape 2: Bergtatt

Tape 3: Kveldssanger

Tape 4: Nattens Madrigal

Tape 5: Rehearsals 1994 & 1995

In addition to the five tapes the box includes:

• a massive hardcover book with all previous contents from the 2014 Century Media release, adding new and extensive interviews with Kristoffer “Garm” Rygg, Håvard “Haavard” Jørgensen, Carl-Michael “Czral” Eide, Stian “Shagrath” Thoresen, Jan Axel “Hellhammer” Blomberg, Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson, plus additional texts and testimonials by key players from the metal scene and beyond

• metal-pin

• flag

• shaped backpatch

• four postcards

• five posters