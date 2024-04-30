TRAIL OF TEARS :: Nächste neue Single mit Lyric-Video

Die norwegischen Gothic-Metal-Veteranen TRAIL OF TEARS setzen ihre Rückkehr mit einem Lyric-Video zu ihrer neuen Single „Blood Red Halo“ fort. Der Track folgt auf die Veröffentlichung des Titeltracks „Winds of Disdain“ aus ihrer kommenden gleichnamigen EP, die am 24. Mai 2024 über The Circle Music erscheint.

„Blood Red Halo“ delves deeper into the emotional landscape explored on „Winds of Disdain.“ A haunting melody intertwines with Ailyn Giménez García’s (ex-Sirenia) soaring vocals and Ronny Thorsen’s signature growls, weaving a tale of loss and resilience. The lyric video perfectly complements the song’s atmosphere, with stark visuals that capture the essence of Trail of Tears‘ signature gothic aesthetic.

„We’re thrilled to share ‚Blood Red Halo‘ with our fans,“ says Ronny Thorsen. „This song represents another facet of the emotions we’re pouring into our new music. The lyric video adds another layer of depth to the story, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the full EP.“