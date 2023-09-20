THERION :: Neue Single „Twilight of the Gods“

Die schwedischen Symphonic-Metal-Legenden THERION haben die erste Single „Twilight of the Gods“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Leviathan III“ vorgestellt, das am 15. Dezember 2023 über Napalm Records erscheint. Mit dem neuen Album kehren THERION zurück, um die Vollendung der Leviathan-Trilogie zu vollziehen.
Pre-order: https://napalmrecords.com/therion
Leviathan III will be available in the following formats:
6-Page Digipak CD
2LP Gatefold in Black
2LP Gatefold Silver LTD to 500 copies
Die Hard Deluxe Edition Gold / Black Marbled Album Cover Slipmat, Covert Artprint & Alternative Album Cover Artprint LTD to 300copies
Digipak Bundle Pendant, Cotton Bag, Patch
Digipak & Shirt Bundle Shirt