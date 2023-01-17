THE ABBEY :: 3. Single der doomigen Finnen vom kommenden Album

THE ABBEY, die finnische progressive Doom-Metal-Band ft. Natalie Koskinen (SHAPE OF DESPAIR), Jesse Heikkinen (HENGET, ITERUM NATA, etc), Vesa Ranta (SENTENCED, THE MAN-EATING TREE) und Janne Markus (THE MAN-EATING TREE), veröffentlichen nun ihre dritte neue Single ‚Starless‘.

Die neue Single stammt aus dem kommenden Album „Word of Sin“, das am 17. Februar (CD & Digital) und am 07. Juli (Vinyl) über Season of Mist veröffentlicht wird. Preorder: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/the-abbey-word-of-sin

THE ABBEY comments on the track & video: „It’s the darkest song in the album, both musically and lyric-wise. Composed by guitarist Janne Markus, ‚Starless‘ shows the heavier side of the band. The lyrics by singer Natalie Koskinen contemplate the inner emptiness and the loss of will to live.“