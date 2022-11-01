SWANSONG :: Debüt wird bei Noble Demon erscheinen

SWANSONG haben ihr weltweites Signing bei dem deutschen Label Noble Demon für die Veröffentlichung des kommenden Debütalbums der Band bekannt gegeben. Um das Signing gebührend zu feiern, kündigten SWANSONG und Noble Demon außerdem die Wiederveröffentlichung der 2022 erschienenen Debüt-EP „Winter Maiden“ an, die von Mathias „Vreth“ Lillmåns (Finntroll, …And Oceans, Dispyt) produziert wurde. https://www.facebook.com/officialswansong

Info: Gegründet 2020 in Kuopio, Finnland, bringen SWANSONG mit ihrer Mischung aus Melodic Death, Heavy und Folk Metal ihre ganz eigene Mischung und etwas Neues in die Metalszene. Kraftvolle Melodien mit knallharten Riffs lassen die 80er und 90er Jahre wieder aufleben und gleichzeitig erhalten die Oldschool-Elemente mit weiblichen Death Growls und Screams einen frischen und modernen Twist!

Swansong comments:

„We are honored and excited to announce, that we have started to work on our first full-length album with Noble Demon Records! This is HUGE for us! The recordings for the album have already begun.

We want to THANK YOU ALL, this is all for you! Thank you for listening to our music and supporting us! Thank you Noble Demon for seeing our potential. We are grateful to join the impressive Noble Demon roster with many awesome bands (Dawn Of Solace, Mercury Circle, Night Crowned, Gomorra, Kaunis Kuolematon, Zornheym, Oceanhoarse, Humavoid and more) that we respect! Along with these amazing partners Noble Demon & Heavy Metal Heart Agency we continue the Swansong journey. NOW LET’S MAKE A KILLER ALBUM!!“