SWALLOW THE SUN :: Neue Single „Innocence Was Long Forgotten“

Die finnischen Death Doom-Metaller SWALLOW THE SUN veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Innocence Was Long Forgotten“, einen majestätischen neuen Song, „in dem gebrochene Saphire aus gefallenen Augen leuchten und uns an Eden erinnern, das wir zurückgelassen haben“. Produziert und gemischt von Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), gemastert von Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) und aufgenommen von Juho Räihä bei SoundSpiral Audio.

Stream: https://SwallowTheSun.lnk.to/InnocenceWasLongForgotten-SingleNe

Swallow The Sun comments on the new single: “All the new Swallow The Sun music felt like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. So we wanted to work with a powerful producer, Dan Lancaster, to push this dagger even deeper into this heart of ours.”