STRIGOI :: Neue Blackened-Death-Doom Single aus kommendem Album

Die Blackened-Death-Doom-Band STRIGOI veröffentlicht ihre brandneue Single “An Ocean of Blood”, die aus dem kommenden Album “Viscera” stammt. Der Track kann ab sofort über den offiziellen Season of Mist YouTube-Kanal angehört werden. Das Album wird weltweit am 30. September 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht und kann bereits HIER vorbestellt werden. https://orcd.co/strigoiviscera

STRIGOI comment: “We chose this track as the third single taken from our new album VISCERA due to it’s almost cinematic take on the internal and external conflict of existence. A transformational journey into the bloodshed and horror of the human condition.”