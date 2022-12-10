SOULDRAINER :: Zum Albumrelease ein neues Video zum Titelrack

Die schwedische Melodic Death Metal Band SOULDRAINER hat am 9. Dezember ihr neues Album „Departure“ über Black Lion Records veröffentlicht. Um die Veröffentlichung gebührend zu feiern, hat die Band ein neues Video zum Titeltrack des Albums herausgebracht. https://snd.click/Souldrainer

Souldrainer about the new album: „We can’t even begin to describe how proud we are to put DEPARTURE out in the world. DEPARTURE is a journey through your own dark fantasy where anything is possible and we have made sure that every song will leave you with darkness, hopelessness, emptiness, anger, and despair. Enjoy!“