SONSOMBRE :: 2. Neue Single der Goth Rocker

Die Goth Rocker SONSOMBRE veröffentlichen am 4. Oktober ihr fünftes Album, das zweite bei ihrem aktuellen Label Cleopatra Records. Aus „Eulogy“ haben sie die zweite Vorabsingle „Eulogy II“ veröffentlicht.

SINGLE: https://orcd.co/sonsombre_eulogyii

CD/VINYL: https://cleorecs.com/search?q=sonsombre+eulogy

DIGITAL: https://orcd.co/sonsombre_eulogy

“‘Eulogy II’ is an interesting single for us,” Pybus continues. “It’s not an up tempo dance track to say the least… more of a driving dirge. Something in the execution made it a stand out track for us, though. It feels anguished, but speaks to that existential terror we all eventually face. The dark night of the soul.”