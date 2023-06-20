SKÁLMÖLD :: Neuer Track vom kommenden 6. Album

Mit ihrem ersten Album seit fünf Jahren werden die isländischen Viking- Metaller SKÁLMÖLD ihr sechstes Studioalbum „Ýdalir“ am 18. August 2023 über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single „Ratatoskur“ ist ab sofort erhältlich, zusammen mit einem begleitenden Lyric-Video.

Pre-Order here: https://lnk.to/SKALMOLD-Ydalir

Björgvin on “Ratatoskur”:

“We proudly present to you all our sixth studio album, Ýdalir. It has been 5 years since we released our latest album and it is about time we give our fans some new music. By the end of 2019 we had already decided to give the band a little break, give ourselves time to reflect and recharge the batteries after busy and eventful first ten years of SKÁLMÖLD. And then Covid happened. So the break might have been a little longer than intended. But I can honestly say that we are back stronger than ever, full of energy and hunger to make new music and present it to our fans. And Ýdalir is proof of that. The six of us can easily say that it might be our strongest release to date, full of energy, catchy melodies and heathen epicness.

The first single we give to you, ‘Ratatoskur’, is all that. Driven forward by a catchy and folky melody. But still heavy and epic. All you would expect from a song devoted to the squirrel who runs up and down Yggdrasill, bringing messages from the eagles atop the world tree to the serpent Níðhöggur who dwells beneath one of the roots of Yggdrasill, right?

Ýdalir is an album we are super excited to present to you all and hope you like it as much as we do. It is about time we give you some new music. So enjoy! Skál!”