SHADE EMPIRE :: Neues Video zum Albumrelease

Die finnischen Symphonic Black Metaller SHADE EMPIRE haben kürzlich ihr sechstes Studioalbum „Sunholy“ über Candlelight Records veröffentlicht. In Verbindung mit der Veröffentlichung hat die Band ihr neues Video für die neue Single „Torn Asunder“ enthüllt.

Listen to „Sunholy“ here: https://candlelightrecords.lnk.to/ShadeEmpireSunholyPR

Comments the band: „Six years after the release of Poetry of the Ill-Minded, we are pleased to present you with our new album Sunholy. We are very excited to let our fans hear what we have been up to. The record is brutality and beauty in perfect harmony.“