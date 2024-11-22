SCHEITAN :: Neue Single „Love n‘ Death“

„Love n‘ Death“ ist die erste Single aus dem kommenden Album von SCHEITAN, das im kommenden Jahr erscheinen soll. Eine dunkle und verträumte Midtempo-Gothic-Hymne mit einem gleichmäßigen Beat, einem einprägsamen Refrain und einem Text, der die Ewigkeit von Liebe und Tod feiert. https://www.scheitan.se

„I am really excited to be working on yet another album. With every song it seems like I am carving out more and more detail and finish to the sound of Scheitan. Daniel (last name Bergstrand, studio Dug Out) is a huge help in this process. I see him more as a „sound designer“ than a mix engineer, he has helped me out a lot to form the sound and we evolve both the sound and the work process with each song.“