RUÏM :: 1. Track der neuen Band vom ehemaligen Mayhem-Gitarristen Blasphemer

Nach der Ankündigung ihres neuen Albums ‚Black Royal Spiritism – I.O Sino Da Igreja‘ präsentieren die Black Metaller RUÏM die erste Single des Albums ‚The Triumph (Of Night & Fire)‘. Der Track stammt aus dem Debütalbum des ehemaligen Mayhem-Gitarristen und Vltimas-Gründers Blasphemer. Veröffentlichung ist am 26. Mai auf Peaceville Records – auf CD / LP / Limited edition gold coloured Vinyl und digital. www.facebook.com/BlackRoyalSpiritism

Mastermind Rune Eriksen erläutert ‚The Triumph (Of Night & Fire)‘ weiter unten:

“The song represents some sorts of a nexus, a binding energy or a red line that runs through the album thematically. Not only from a lyrical point of view with its spiritual „battle cry“ of sorts, but also from a musical standpoint. The cleaner, eerie passages mixed with the chaos-like elements, vivid time changes and brute power all serve as junctions to the dedication and passion that sums up this album as a whole.”