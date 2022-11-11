RIOGHAN :: Neue Single zu „Home“ vom anstehenden Debüt

Die Finnische Künstlerin RIOGHAN wird ihr Debütalbum „Different Kinds Of Losses“ am 9 Dezember 2022 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Das Album wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Teemu Liekkala (ex-Manufacturer’s Pride, Red Eleven) und Teemu Koskela (ex-Celesty) gemacht. Nun erscheint die fünfte Single „Home“ samt Musikvideo. https://rioghan.bandcamp.com/

Rioghan kommentiert:

“While making the song the lyrics felt very simple and obvious from the start, but in every turn it opened up with more deeper layers, and one of those layers we are opening up with the music video. In the video, the storyteller’s virtuos image starts to crack as she tries too hard to keep up a clean facade with too many negative things held inside and eventually they spill over.“