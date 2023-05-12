ÓREIÐA :: Isländischer Atmospheric BM im Fullstream

ÓREIÐAs neues Atmospheric Black Metal Album, „The Eternal“, ist offiziell über Debemur Morti Productions veröffentlicht und nimmt den Hörer mit auf eine spirituelle Reise über steile Gipfel, meditative Ebenen und den tiefsten Abgrund. https://oreida.bandcamp.com/album/the-eternal

Composer Thor describes the album:

„What begins as an attempt to get a deeper understanding of my connection with nature evolves into the relationship nature has to the planet, the planet has to the solar system, the solar system has to the universe and the universe has to the eternal. With chaos. With the eternal static.

The concept was also based on the Myth of Sisyphus and in particular Albert Camus‘ take. It is a climb through the eternal. You find your path, you cross the rivers, you make the climb and then reach the apex only to find yourself faced with the eternal. There is no end, only the journey, and the journey goes on forever.“