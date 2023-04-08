PURE OBSESSIONS & RED NIGHTS :: Neue Singe online und Trilogie angekündigt

Das Dark-Wave/Synthpop-Projekt PURE OBSESSIONS & RED NIGHTS ist mit ihrer neuen Single, „A Walk with the Shining One“, zurück. Die Single ist der zweite Akt der neuen Trilogie „The Night Trilogy“, in der sich Mr. Strangler noch immer in der Nacht versteckt. Der dazugehörige Visualizer für „A Walk with the Shining One“ ist ab sofort auf YouTube verfügbar. Die Single ist auf Spotify und Bandcamp zu finden.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/awalkwith

Bandcamp: https://pureobsessionsrednights.bandcamp.com/music