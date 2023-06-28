PROFANATICA :: 1. Ttrack vom neuen Album

Die Black Metaller PROFANATICA sind mit ihrem brandneuen Album „Crux Simplex“ zurück. Um das neue Werk zu feiern, veröffentlicht die Band nun den ersten Track „Take Up The Cross“. Das neue Album wird am 22. September 2023 über Season of Mist Underground Activists erscheinen und kann vorbestellt werden:

https://orcd.co/cruxsimplexpresave

Ledney comments on the new offering: „‚Take up the Cross‘ is the 2nd station of the cross. Jesus is forced by Roman’s to carry it, and it’s weight is that of 10,000 suns. As spikenard fills the air so does the very real scent of sweat and blood. This is the beginning of the days of stains and pain.“