PAIN :: Neuer Track vom kommenden Album

Das offizielles Musikvideo zu „Push The Pusher“ aus dem neunten Studioalbum „I AM“ von Peter Tägtgrens Industrial-Metal-Projekt PAIN, das am 17. Mai 2024 über Nuclear Blast Records erscheint, ist online.

Stream ‚Push The Pusher‘ here: https://pain.bfan.link/push-the-pusher

Pre-Order the new album „I Am“ here: https://pain.ffm.to/iampain

Peter Tägtgren comments:

„Push The Pusher was the first song I started working on after PIMH. I was hungry for distortion and stomp, to create an industrial feeling again. Lyric wise it’s really about me, as I’ve heard more then half of my life..to grow up.“