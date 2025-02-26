OPIA :: 2. Track der UK Gothic Doomster

Die britische Gothic Doom Metal Band OPIA veröffentlicht den zweiten Track ihres bereits angekündigten Debütalbums „I Welcome Thee, Eternal Sleep“. Das Album wird offiziell am 25. April über Hammerheart Records erscheinen, aber der neue Track „The Fade“ kann bereits angehört werden.

Listen: https://opiadoom.lnk.to/thefade

Preorder Album: https://opiadoom.lnk.to/iwelcomethee

Opia comment on the track: „This track is particularly close to our hearts, as it is inspired by the lived experience of one of our members who experienced the heartbreaking journey of a loved one suffering from vascular dementia. We dedicate this song to all who’ve lost family or friends to memory related conditions. „