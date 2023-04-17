ONHEIL :: Neuer Track vom kommenden 3. Album

Am 9. Juni 2023 werden die niederländischen Black/Death Metaller ONHEIL ihr neues Album „In Black Ashes“ auf Black Lion Records veröffentlichen. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums hat die Band ein brandneues Musikvideo zum Eröffnungssong „Night Terror“ veröffentlicht.

Preorder: https://snd.click/onheil / https://www.onheil.com

ONHEIL comments:

„Night Terror was unanimously selected as the first single of our new album In Black Ashes by both ONHEIL as well as BLACK LION RECORDS. Night Terror is aggressive, Night Terror is ugly, but Night Terror is also catchy. It starts out with a haunting, triple-guitar harmony intro but soon the song hits hard. From there on it is old school Blackened Death Metal with some thrash riffs. The dual scream/grunt vocals are introduced as well as some crazy guitar solo work. Most of the song is full raging metal!

Based on experiences our singer/vocalist Amok had with someone that suffered sexual abuse, and anxiety disorders that were formed because of it, the lyrics deal with the trauma that such a victim has to deal with the rest of their life. As ONHEIL wants to hold up a mirror to humanity, this song tries to capture the feeling of constant fear and terror into music!

Sure to be one of our fan favourites and permanent live song to which a crowd can go crazy!“