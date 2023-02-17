ONDFØDT :: Finnische Black Metaller mit neuem Track

Die finnischen Black Metaller ONDFØDT, die im Mai 2023 ihr viertes Album „Det Österbottniska Mörkret“ auf Black Lion Records veröffentlichen, stellen ihren nächsten Track mit dem Titel „Tvelatan“ samt Musikvideo vor. „Tvetalan“ handelt von Doppelmoral, Menschen, die von Religion oder anderen lächerlichen Überzeugungen getrieben werden. Sie verbreiten falsche Informationen und zwingen sich selbst und andere dazu, an ihre Botschaft zu glauben und ihr zu folgen“, fügt die Band hinzu.

„Det Österbottniska Mörkret“ is due out on May 26, 2023, via Black Lion Records and is available for pre-order at the following links: https://orcd.co/det-osterbottniska-morkret

The band comments:

„This album is about exploring the darkest side of Ostrobothnia, both lyrically and sonically. If you are from Ostrobothnia you will understand the endless darkness during winter when the sun is barely going above the horizon. You will also understand the dark history of the witch hunt in this part of Finnish history. „Det Österbottniska Mörkret“ is about all of that and going even deeper to the roots of all the evil spirits that live in the area. This album’s focus is to take you through the dark history of murders and the darkest side of people driven by religion. And as well as the urban legends of the spirits and the evil creations that live in the endless forests of Ostrobothnia. And finally, the record takes you through death itself, for example, in the song „Dödsrejson“. ‚You feel the life is slowly fading, everything turns cold, You close your eyes and let go, soon you’ll be home again‘.“