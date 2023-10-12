ON THORNS I LAY :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Die Death Doom Veteranen ON THORNS I LAY werden ihr gleichnamigen Album „On Thorns I Lay“ diesen Freitag, den 13. Oktober, via Season Of Mist veröffentlichen. Bereits vorab gibt’s das Album im Fullstream auf dem Label-YouTube-Kanal zu hören.

Order: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/on-thorns-i-lay-on-thorns-i-lay

Stream: https://orcd.co/otilpresave

Here’s what the band have to say about the new album:

„We are very proud that our best album in our 30 year old career self-titled “ On Thorns I Lay “ is finally out through Season Of Mist recs. We truly dedicate it to all our fans who were there from the beginning or joined in during the journey…this one comes just from the heart….“