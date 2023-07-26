ON THORNS I LAY :: Neuer Song kündigt neues Album an

Die Anfang der 90er gestartete Death/Doom Metal Band ON THORNS I LAY gibt die ersten Details zu ihrem kommenden Album „On Thorns I Lay“ bekannt. Das Album wird am 13. Oktober 2023 über Season of Mist erscheinen und ein erster Track „Newborn Skies“ ist nun in Form eines Lyric-Videos bei Youtube verfügbar.

https://onthornsilay.bandcamp.com

Pre-order album: https://redirect.season-of-mist.com/OTIL

ON THORNS I LAY comment on the new track: „Newborn skies“ is talking about this critical moment in life when you need to reconsider, reanimate and restart in order to keep going and follow your dreams . No matter how dark the ride has been, no matter how difficult and obscure, you have to take the final decision you still have your fate in your hands.“