NIGHTWISH :: Neuer Song „The Day Of…“ mit Musikvideo

Am 20. September 2024 werden die finnischen Symphonic Metal-Legenden NIGHTWISH ihr zehntes Studioalbum „Yesterwynde“ veröffentlichen. Nachdem die erste Single „Perfume Of The Timeless“ bereits einen Einblick in die Welt des Albums bot, folgt nun mit „The Day Of…“ der nächste Vorgeschmack.

https://nightwish.bfan.link/thedayof

Tuomas Holopainen erklärt zum Track: „‚The Day Of…‘ delivers a message of hope and deliverance from the deluge of fear and misery we are subjected to on a daily basis. And even though it’s a long road to a dreamworld, there are no monsters under the bed; as the children in the song joyously remind us.“

„Yesterwynde“ wird in diversen Vinyl-Varianten, im Jewelcase, Digipak, als Earbook und als Teil eines Deluxe Vinyl Boxsets erhältlich sein.

Preorder: https://nightwish.bfan.link/yesterwynde.a01