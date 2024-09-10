NIGHTWISH :: Neue Single „An Ocean Of Strange Islands“

Als Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes zehntes Studioalbum „Yesterwynde“ veröffentlichen die finnischen Symphonic Metal-Veteranen NIGHTWISH heute einen neuen Song. „An Ocean Of Strange Islands“ ist die dritte Single von NIGHTWISHs kommendem Studioalbum, das am 20. September das Licht der Welt erblicken wird.

Stream: https://nightwish.bfan.link/an-ocean-of-strange-islands.a02

Album-Order: https://nightwish.bfan.link/yesterwynde.a01

„The song ‚An Ocean Of Strange Islands‘ gives you sheer heaviness with its massive guitars, epic orchestrations and phenomenal vocals by Floor Jansen. Classic NIGHTWISH at its best! ‚An Ocean Of Strange Islands` takes us on the ultimate musical island-hopping adventure, reminding the adventurer that happiness is most joyous when shared.“