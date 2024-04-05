NIGHTRAGE :: 2. Single vom kommenden Album

Die griechischen Melodic Deather NIGHTRAGE haben die zweite Single, „A Throne Of Melancholy“, von ihrem kommenden 10. Album „Remains Of A Dead World“ veröffentlicht. „A Throne Of Melancholy“ erscheint am 5. April via Despotz Records und wurde von George Nerantzis (Abbath, Dark Funeral, Pain Of Salvation, Sakis Tolis) gemastert. https://nightrage.com

Konstantinos; „The song „A throne of Melancholy“ is one of the most melodic songs of our album. When I first listened to the melodies and heavy riffs that Marios came up in the guitar I instantly realized that this is a song that requires more colorful brutal vocals. Also, the clean vocals that Fotis Benardo and Marios did, enhance this melodic feeling even more without changing the origins of the song. The lyrics of the song, are dark and gloomy as always, are about seeking hope in a dark state of self and overcoming sorrow. The balanced combination of the above elements (melodic heavy riffs, colorful vocals and dark lyrics) is what fascinates me the most and proves to be the perfect recipe of a great melodic death metal song!“