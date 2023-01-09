NIGHTFALL :: Neues Lyric Video des 1996er Tracks „Mean Machine“

Die griechischen Blackened Death Metaller NIGHTFALL veröffentlichen jetzt ein neues Lyric-Video zu dem Song „Mean Machine“, der ursprünglich 1994 von THE CRAMPS aufgenommen wurde. Das Stück wurde von NIGHTFALL im Dezember 1996 in den Tico Tico Studios in Finnland aufgenommen und diente als Bonustrack für das Album „Lesbian Show“.

Vocalist Efthimis Karadimas comments: „Mean Machine is the first ever song I listened by the Cramps. Its filthy sound and performance might well be described as a spit to the face of anything normal out there. Lyric-wise I’d say it is more about accepting the role of the bad guy, rather than trying to prove the opposite. 90s were wild in terms of social approbation. I felt connected to that song for somehow it made me feel it was like we were the “mean machines”, the outcasts, the bad guys, people did not want to have any connection with. The Cramps have ceased to exist, but thanks to Burton’s Wednesday Netflix series, they are beautifully haunting our dreams again. Mean Machine’s our tribute to them. We share it with you untouched, right from the depths of XX Century.“