MOTHER OF GRAVES :: Neuer Track kündigt 2. Album an

Die in Indianapolis ansässige Melodic Death/Doom Band MOTHER OF GRAVES hat offiziell die Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums mit dem Titel „The Periapt of Absence“ angekündigt, das am 18. Oktober über Profound Lore Records erscheinen soll. Mit dem Track „Upon Burdened Hands“ hat die Band heute die erste Singleauskopplung veröffentlicht.

Preorder: https://linktr.ee/theperiaptofabsence

Vocalist Brandon Howe about the track: „‚Upon Burdened Hands‘ is a tale of severance and longing. Perseverance in the midst of uncertainty. Being separated from the one thing tethering you to this earth, but somewhere – still connected. It is one of our more melodic and hooky songs on the record, which I love, while holding an equal amount of heaviness and grit. I think we found a really nice balance of those things here. Included before the last half of the song is a reading of ‚The Dream‘ by Theodore Roethke, a favorite poet of mine. His work among select others solaced me through difficult times, and I thought this one in particular was a fitting piece for this song. Sink into the melancholic romance and let it take you where it may.“