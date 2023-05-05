MORTEMIA :: Neuer Track mit Xandria Sängerin

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den dritten MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Covid Aftermath Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Der Track, bei dem Ambre Vourvahis von der Band XANDRIA als Gastsänger mitwirkt, ist ab heute, dem 5. Mai 2023, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Quote – Morten Veland:

I am proud and honoured to welcome Ambre Vourvahis / Xandria as my special guest for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions’. This song is called ‚The Hourglass‘. Ambre has a beautiful voice that fits perfectly with this song. It’s a very melodic and atmospheric track with some symphonic elements as well. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Ambre on board this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on the 5th of May 2023. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Ambre on board this project, and I am really pleased to be sharing this song with you all. You can enjoy ‘The Hourglass’ on all digital platforms now.

Quote – Ambre Vourvahis:

“ I am really happy to be a part of this wonderful project, I’ve always been a Sirenia fan and even loved the first Mortemia album back in 2010…who would have thought that I would sing on a song for it today! And what a song, I loved it from the first time hearing it. Morten knew exactly what would fit my voice – I absolutely loved recording it and be part of this adventure with all these amazing singers. Thank you Morten for your trust.”