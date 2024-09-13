MORTEMIA :: Neuer Song „Allegria“ (feat. Capri)

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den zehnten Mortemia-Song aus den „The Covid Aftermath Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Der Track trägt den Titel „Allegria“ mit Capri von der Band AMBERIAN DAWN als Gastsängerin. Der Song wurde von Morten und Capri gemeinsam geschrieben und ist ab heute, dem 13. September 2024, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/allegria-feat-capri

Kommentar von Capri:

”Morten and I met for the first time on the 70000tons of Metal a few years ago.

Last fall we did a European tour together and my admiration for Sirenia and Morten just got stronger. When Morten asked if I would be interested in collaboration, I was completely sold. Me? The song he composed for me is absolutely perfect for my voice. From the very first listen, the words started flooding my mind: immense sadness and longing, like the sentences of a broken person in the midst of trouble. The sound of Morten’s guitar guided me to sing this song from my soul. I am very humbled and grateful.”