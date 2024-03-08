MORTEMIA :: Erster Song auf Deutsch mit Michael Kretu Cover „Samurai“

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den siebten MORTEMIA-Song aus den „The Covid Aftermath Sessions“ veröffentlicht, den ersten auf Deutsch in der Bandhistorie. Der Track trägt den Titel „Samurai“ und enthält Marina La Torraca von den Bands Exit Eden & Phantom Elite als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist eine Coverversion des Künstlers, Produzenten und Songwriters Michael Cretu. Er ist ab heute, dem 8. März 2024, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/samurai-feat-marina-la-torraca

Quote – Morten Veland:

“I’m proud and honoured to welcome Marina La Torraca from Exit Eden and Phantom Elite as my special guest for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions‘. The song that we have done together is a cover version of one of my favourite producers outside the metal genre; Michael Cretu. The song we have chosen is called ‚Samurai‘, and this is also the first time I release a song in the German language. Marina did an amazing performance on our version of Samurai, and I found it awesome that we could do this song in German. There is an English version of the song as well, but Marina and I both preferred to do the German version for our collaboration. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Marina on board this project, the song is now available on all digital platforms.”