MOONSPELL :: „Under The Moonspell“ The Early Years Collection

Während MOONSPELL sich derzeit auf eine spezielle Akustik-Tour vorbereiten, die diesen Freitag beginnt, gefolgt von einer Reihe von europäischen Festival-Terminen und ihrer allerersten symphonischen Show als Headliner in der größten Live-Arena Portugals im Oktober, haben die Dark-Metal-Pioniere ein einzigartiges, äußerst sammelwürdiges Boxset mit dem Titel „Under The Moonspell“ angekündigt, das am 20. April 2024 erscheinen soll. Diese Sammlung der frühen Jahre einer der markantesten Heavy- und Dark-Metal-Bands ist eine Zeitreise in die Vergangenheit und enthält ihr bis dato bösestes Material, die kultige 1994er LP „Under The Monspell“, „Under Satanæ“ sowie „Anno Satanæ“, die frühen Demos.

Remastered von Jaime Gomez Arellano („Under the Moonspell“ + „Anno Satanae“) und Tue Madsen („Under Satanae“), mit Art Direction von João Diogo Pereira, ist der Vorverkauf ab sofort über Fernando Ribeiros eigenes Label Alma Mater Records erhältlich: https://almamaterrecords.com/records/

Says the MOONSPELL singer:

„Under Satanæ box and collection are the ultimate map to the infernal early years of Moonspell, a voyage like no other curated by the people and the demons who were there daring our very first steps, into the occult and the magic of Dark and Black Metal“

The „Under The Moonspell“ Box will include:

– Box Clamshell Type | machine numbered and limited to 500 units

– Under the Moonspell | Coloured, Eco Mix Gold LP

– Anno Satanae | Coloured, Eco Mix Grey LP

– Under Satanae | Coloured, Gold LP

– 20PP Fanzine „Goat on Fire“

– Board / Ritual Mat 32x32cm

– Round 32×32 Baphomet Back Patch