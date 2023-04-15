MMXX :: Melancholic Doom Supergroup veröffentlicht neue EP via Candlelight

Die globale Doom-Metal-Supergroup MMXX hat ihre neue EP „The Next Wave“ über Candlelight Records veröffentlicht. Die Band hat neben der ersten Single mit Mick Moss (Antimatter) nun noch zwei Videos für die verbleibenden Tracks „Echoes“ feat. Alicia Nurho und „Isolation“ feat. Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun) veröffentlicht. Den Kern von MMXX bilden Andrea Chiodetti (ex-The Foreshadowing) an den Gitarren und Tasten, Jesse Haff am Schlagzeug (Daylight Dies und Gökböri) und Egan O’Rourke am Bass (Daylight Dies) und arbeiten dabei mit Sängern und Musikern aus aller Welt zusammen.

Streaming and purchase: https://mmxx.lnk.to/TheNextWave

Comments the band: „The spirit of MMXX is a profound expression of sonder, realising that each passer-by on the street has a complex life and story just as rich and intricate as your own. The pandemic is the chapter of this story we’ve told, through the voices and words of collaborators across the globe. „The Next Wave“ contains three songs, unique from one another but together forming a powerful epilogue for this entire endeavour greater than their parts. Huge thanks to Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun), Mick Moss (Antimatter), and Alicia Nurho for contributing your talents.“