MIST OF MISERY :: Neue Single der Symphonic Black Metaller

Vor kurzem gaben die schwedischen Symphonic Black Metaller MIST OF MISERY ihr Signing beim Label Non Serviam Records, bekannt. Nun stellt die in Stockholm ansässige Band “Into The Embrace Of Winter” vor, die erste Single aus ihrem kommenden Album “Severance”, das am 4. November 2022 über Non Serviam Records veröffentlicht wird. “Severance” ist das erste Konzeptalbum von MIST OF MISERY und erzählt eine tragische Geschichte, die sich im ländlichen England des 19. Jahrhunderts spielt. Es ist voller Melancholie, Trauer und Verzweiflung.

“‘Into the Embrace of Winter’ is the fourth song from the new album and has all the characteristics of a Mist Of Misery song while showcasing the strides made in orchestral arrangements.”, comments the band.