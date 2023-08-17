MARDUK :: Neuer Vorabtrack

Die renommierte schwedische Black Metal Band MARDUK ist mit einer neuen Veröffentlichung namens „Memento Mori“ zurück, die am 1. September erscheinen wird. Heute veröffentlichen MARDUK das Video zu ihrer neuesten Single „Shovel Beats Sceptre“.

Preorder: https://marduk.lnk.to/MementoMori

Commenting on the album, MARDUK frontman Daniel Rostén shares:

“Memento Mori is, all at once, a bold leap forward, a calculated sidestep, and a wistful backward glance. Meaning, we have broken new ground without forgetting our legacy or the journey that brought us to this point.”