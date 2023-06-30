MARDUK :: Neuer Song vom kommenden 15. Album

Die schwedische Black Metal Band MARDUK ist mit einer neuen Veröffentlichung namens „Memento Mori“ zurück. Heute präsentiert die Band ihre neueste Single „Blood of the Funeral“, die einen Einblick in ihr kommendes Album bietet. Dies ist das 15. Studioalbum von MARDUK, das am 1. September über Century Media Records auf die Welt losgelassen werden soll.

Preorder: https://marduk.lnk.to/MementoMori

Info:

Commenting on the album, MARDUK frontman Daniel Rostén shares:

“Memento Mori is, all at once, a bold leap forward, a calculated sidestep, and a wistful backward glance. Meaning, we have broken new ground without forgetting our legacy or the journey that brought us to this point.”

„Blood of the Funeral“ verkörpert die rohe und unerbittliche Intensität, die zum Synonym für den Sound von MARDUK geworden ist. Der Track zeigt die charakteristische Mischung aus aggressiven Gitarrenriffs, donnernden Drums und schaurigem Gesang, der ein Gefühl von Dunkelheit und Verzweiflung hervorruft.