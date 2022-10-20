LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: Duett mit Sarah Jezebel Deva

“Remember To Breathe” ist der neueste Song von LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT (ex-Cradle Of Filth). Mit einem Duett mit SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA und Mustis (ex-Dimmu Borgir) am Klavier liefert die neue Veröffentlichung einen Vorgucker auf ein neues Soloalbum im Jahr 2023.

LINDSAY comments: “This one is rather special because it’s the result of community. Community of musicians and community of fans.

The track was originally something I orchestrated that didn’t make a cut a few years back. But I love how on Patreon I can just throw up my lost demos and the community there decides what path I go down next.

I definitely have not been on the heavy train much the past few years, but it was time to change that. The minute I came across this demo I knew it had to be another duet with the one and only Sarah Jezebel Deva and along the way the lovely and talented Mustis lended his piano talents (I’m still over the moon about that). I also couldn’t have done it without the super talented team that came on board.”