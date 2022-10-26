KATATONIA :: Neue Single und Albumankündigung

Die Melancholiker KATATONIA kündigen ihr nächstes Studioalbum, “Sky Void of Stars”, an, das am 20. Januar 2023 über Napalm Records erscheint. Die erste Single “Atrium” samt Video gibt einen ersten Vorgeschmack. “Atrium” ist ab sofort über alle digitalen Anbieter weltweit erhältlich.

Preorder: https://lnk.to/KAT-SkyVoidOfStars

Nachdem sie bei Napalm Records unterschrieben haben, ist die Band um die Gründungsmitglieder Jonas Renkse und Anders Nyström bereit, “ihre Brillanz zu zeigen und die Leere in der Szene mit Sky Void of Stars erneut zu erhellen.”

KATATONIA on the new album, Sky Void of Stars:

“Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the KATATONIA signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”