KAMPFAR :: Neue Single “Flammen fra Nord”

Die norwegischen Black Metaller KAMPFAR haben eine weitere neue Single mit dem Titel “Flammen fra Nord” veröffentlicht. Der Track ist neben YouTube auch auf diversen anderen Streaminplattformen verfügbar: https://orcd.co/flammenfranord

“A horse in the distance, rider atop in lavishly coloured garb, enters the valley. He calls himself a shepherd, a collector for the ones above. Singing to himself in a foreign tongue, the calm melody betrays the fire beneath his words. He is here to save and to be saved; he is the word, and the word is him. ‘Flammen fra Nord’ tells this story through two voices, a story depicting the alchemic reaction that arises when the one true flame tries to replace nature’s ancient fire.”

To coincide with the single announcement, the pre-orders for KAMPFAR’s upcoming full-length album “Til klovers takt”, to be released on November 11th 2022, have been launched: https://shop.indierecordings.no/search?q=til%20klovers%20takt

KAMPFAR is one of the original Norwegian Black Metal acts. Approaching 30 years of existence and having grown to become one of extreme music’s premier live outfits KAMPFAR prevails and continue to be a force to be reckoned with. Releasing key albums that have both dominated and contributed to form the modern black metal scene as we know it today.