JORDFÄST :: Erster Vorgeschmack auf das neue Album der Schweden

Ein erster Vorgeschmack aus dem kommenden Album “Av stoft” des schwedischen Blackened Metal-Duos JORDFÄST wurde nun online gestellt. “Kom eld, kom regn” heißt die Single, von der es einen Auszug zu hören gibt. Das Album beinhaltet zwei Tracks mit einer Länge von 33min und wird am 28. Oktober veröffentlicht. https://jordfast.bandcamp.com / https://orcd.co/kom-eld-kom-regn-pt-1

Jordfäst commented:

“Kom eld, kom regn” is driven by melancholic melodies as it fluctuates between gloomy passages and majestic crescendos. The lyrics depict a man who has become fed up with the vapidness and dishonesty of mundane life. Disillusioned, under an aurora-covered sky he sets sail towards the endless sea – never to return. As the song progresses, the narrative shifts to the struggles of his son. Left behind to navigate life without paternal guidance, whose father did not even leave him a body to bury, this early betrayal has driven him into a life of constant flight and frustration.