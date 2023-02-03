IRONMASTER :: Neue Single „Bringer Of Deception“

Am 28. April wird die schwedische Band IRONMASTER ihr neues Album „Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage“ über Black Lion Records veröffentlichen, den Nachfolger ihres Debüts „Thy Ancient Fire“ (Februar 2022). Mit aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitgliedern von Dark Funeral, Scar Symmetry, Raubtier, Carnal Forge und Facebreaker ist dieses Nachfolgealbum eine natürliche Fortsetzung des Weges, den die Band mit ihrem Debütalbum eingeschlagen hat. Diesmal gibt es noch mehr Death, mehr Black und mehr Thrash.

Mit dem Lyric Video zu „Bringer Of Deception“ hat die Band nun ihre erste Single veröffentlicht.

Ironmaster on „Bringer Of Deception“:

„This song is basically a continuation of the song before this one, building on a mix of Black and Death Metal with an 90’s Fear Factory-style chorus. The bridge part was also graced with a solo from the utterly talented guitarist Bill Hudson (I Am Morbid, Doro, Northtale + many more).“