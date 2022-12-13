HEIDEVOLK :: Neue Single „Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)“

Fünf Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums „Vuur Van Verzet“ kehrt die niederländische Pagan Folk Metal Band HEIDEVOLK am 24. Februar 2023 mit ihrem siebten Studioalbum „Wederkeer“ über Napalm Records zurück.

Nach der bereits veröffentlichten ersten Single „Klauwen Vooruit“ hat die Band nun ein brandneues Musikvideo zum Song „Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)“ veröffentlicht, das den Hörer auf ein folkloristisches Abenteuer voller Mythen, Götter und Legenden einlädt.

The band says:

“Today we proudly present our second music video from WEDERKEER. The song, “Drink met de Goden (Walhalla)”, takes us on a journey through the life of an ambitious warrior. Only young of age, he inherits his father’s sword and sets out to conquer the world, finding pleasure in feasting and fighting. When he gets older, he settles down on his father’s land and realizes there is more to life than battle and bars. He finds fulfillment with his kith and kin, whom he will protect… with his life!

With still two months to go until the release of WEDERKEER, we’re gearing up for the live shows. We have added three more release shows to the release weekend and confirmed several festivals. Join us, for the Pagan Metal Brotherhood is on the rise!”