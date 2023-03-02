HANGING GARDEN :: Titelsong vom kommeden Album

Als Vorgeschmack auf „The Garden“ – das neue Studioalbum von HANGING GARDEN, das am 24. März über Agonia Records erscheint – präsentiert die siebenköpfige finnische Melodic Doom/Death-Band den Titelsong in Form eines von Hatakka Productions gedrehten Musikvideos. https://hanginggarden.bandcamp.com/

The new album – „The Garden“ – dives deep into atmospheres both „tender and harsh, devilish and serene“ and „embarks upon a journey to mankind’s spiritual roots, contemplating the fragility of our technological society“ – as poetically described by the band. „There is a kind of energy in the songs that there wasn’t before,“ introspects Toni Hatakka of HANGING GARDEN. „A feel of hope to contrast our old friend the despair, a strong notion of action against the familiar melancholy, or maybe a light amidst the comfortable gloom…“